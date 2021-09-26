Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc Purchases 30,400 Shares

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

