Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Holdings Trimmed by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK opened at $122.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.