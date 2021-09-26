CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.