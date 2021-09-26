CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,336 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $60,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $226.64. 4,960,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $226.60 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

