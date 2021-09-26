CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $151,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.08. 31,997,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,854,711. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.