CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 300,715 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,715 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $117,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 108,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,169. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

