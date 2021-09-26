Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,003,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

