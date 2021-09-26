Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Critical Review

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.31 $3.16 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.42 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.88% 10.41% 0.98%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.