Citigroup Begins Coverage on Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Megaport from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MGPPF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Megaport has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

