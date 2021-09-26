Citigroup Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $234.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $228.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

