Clarus Group Inc. Buys 5,344 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

