Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells $22,771.50 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $22,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

