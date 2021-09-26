Cloudbric (CLBK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237,682.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $237,682.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00129592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

