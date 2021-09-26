Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

CGNT stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

