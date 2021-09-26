Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $229.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $230.39, with a volume of 30,116 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

