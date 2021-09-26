CommerceBlock (CBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,043.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044199 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

