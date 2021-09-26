Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,020 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of CyberArk Software worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

