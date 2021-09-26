Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

