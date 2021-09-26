Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,998,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 149,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 594.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.02 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

