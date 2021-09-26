Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

