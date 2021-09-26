Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

