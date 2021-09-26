Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.98. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

