Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 196,906 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,906 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

