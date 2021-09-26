Constitution Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 183,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $107.72 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

