Constitution Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

ROKU stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

