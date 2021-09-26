Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 4.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

