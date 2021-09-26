ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 38.9% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $46,288.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00385319 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

