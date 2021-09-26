Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) saw strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $423.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 37,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,299 shares.The stock last traded at $460.04 and had previously closed at $452.78.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

