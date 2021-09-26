Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $51.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,983 shares of company stock worth $35,223,862 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $45,002,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $4,500,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Coursera has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

