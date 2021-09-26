Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

