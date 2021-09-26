Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) to Neutral

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNMRF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

