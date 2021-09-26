Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $106.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Cree stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cree by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cree by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cree by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

