Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

