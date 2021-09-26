Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

PNFP stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

