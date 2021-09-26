Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

