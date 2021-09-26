Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 13,504 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

