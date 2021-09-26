Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

