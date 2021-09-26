Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

