Critical Comparison: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.43%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.19 $6.36 million $1.18 14.02 BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12% BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds. The company was founded on November 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.