CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0022 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $199,252.28 and approximately $98.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.93 or 1.00113721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.21 or 0.07029862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00758629 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.