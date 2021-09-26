Curate Price Reaches $2.23 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00005122 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $18.01 million and $630,699.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

