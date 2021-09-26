CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.47 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $5.69 or 0.00013169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $728,457.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00105109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,130.50 or 0.99794016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.07090999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00764040 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

