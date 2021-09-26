Cyclone Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $530,444.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $399.50 or 0.00908755 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $530,444.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001525 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,683 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

