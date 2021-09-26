Cyclone Protocol Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.48 or 0.00971008 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $486,269.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001539 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,635 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

