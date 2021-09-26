Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 465,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.