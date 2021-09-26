Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 66.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $7,708,302,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $3,417,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

