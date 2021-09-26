Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

