Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $357,777.27

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $357,777.27 and approximately $11,779.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.78 or 0.00697415 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00987790 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,871,935 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

