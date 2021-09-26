DCC’s (DCCPF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $87.61 on Thursday. DCC has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.