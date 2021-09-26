Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

